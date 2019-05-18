Coon Dog Field Trials, workhouses and burglars

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1948, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported the body of a Sinking Spring man was being returned home after he died in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

The annual March of Dimes campaign raised $4,239.

Prospects were good for a record number of entries in the 23rd annual Coon Dog Field Trials sponsored by the Highland County Coonhunters Association.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “10th Avenue Angel.” The Forum Theatre advertised showings of “Sign of the Wolf” by Jack London.

China bean sprouts were 13 and a half cents, tomato puree was nine cents and pickled red cabbage was 12 cents at a local grocery store.

There were 94 present at Sunday School in Danville.

Bertha Bottleman posted a card of thanks to her church for a beautiful potted plant and cards from her friends.

A 16-year-old boy from Higginsville suffered a laceration above his right eye when he became ill and tumbled down a bank onto the railroad near Seventh Street in Greenfield.

The body of a 23-year-old Greenfield man was recovered from a pond at Coffey Park nine miles north of Greenfield.

This week in 1957, the News-Herald reported Hillsboro City Schools told its staff that pay raises were impossible due to a tight budget.

A Greenfield man was sentenced to one year in a Cincinnati workhouse for contributing to the delinquency of a 15-year-old girl.

A thief reportedly broke into a U.S. Route 50 home between Boston and Rainsboro by smashing a small window. They made off with a pair of shoes, size eight and a half, police said.

Burglars broke into the Daulton Electronic Shop at Samantha and carried away several hundred dollars’ worth of supplies and equipment.

Kaufman Bargain Store advertised sunshine specials: Bermuda shorts, pedal pushers and regular shorts from $1 to $2.89, men’s sport shirts from $1.19, and nightgowns — in fancy crinkle crepe materials — for $1.98.

The Hillsboro Dairy Queen, listed on Cincinnati Pike, advertised cones, sundaes, malts and shakes under the tagline, “The cone with the curl on top.”

This week in 1967, the News-Herald reported the driver of a truck that overturned on Marshall Pike walked away from the scene with no injuries.

Someone stole a signal light and broke another at a construction area near Rocky Fork Lake.

Flags for Memorial Day grave decorating were available at the Harsha Monument Shop at 127 W. Walnut St.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “The Guns of Tobruk” in Technicolor.

A Leesburg man won 100,000 in S&H Green Stamps.

Five juveniles were sentenced on traffic charges.

“Huge” 11×14 portraits could be printed at G.C. Murphy Co. for only 99 cents.

In classifieds: “FOR SALE — 1956 Chevrolet one-half-ton pickup … $350.”

A 76-year-old Leesburg resident was seriously injured when she was “brushed” by a freight train at a crossing in the village.

Rainfall over the weekend tallied 1.96 inches.

A Peebles man pled not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police were investigating a theft at a saw mill three miles west of Sinking Spring. Thieves took two five-gallon cans, a one-gallon funnel and screen, three end wrenches, one 14-inch red pipe wrench, one two-gallon can of oil and one quart of Gulf Pride.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported gas prices were nearing $4 a gallon, with area stations raising their prices to $3.95.

Hillsboro City Council increased the billing amounts for squad runs and mileage fees, which Hillsboro Mayor Dick Zink said would allow the city to construct a new fire station without raising additional tax revenue.

Officials were discussing the possibility of the former Hillsboro High School/Middle School site becoming a senior living complex.

A former Sabina clerk was sentenced to six months in jail on two felony convictions for theft in office.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs scored eight runs in the first four innings of the Div. III Southeast District Sectional championship game, winning 8-5 against the Piketon Redstreaks.

An alleged purse snatcher dragged a 72-year-old Lynchburg woman down half the local Dollar General’s parking lot on a Thursday.

