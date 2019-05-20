Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of May 13-9, the Greenfield Police Department received 113 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received three calls for an accident, made 21 arrests and completed 22 security checks.

May 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kurtis Hammack, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy Daugherty, 63, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog running at large.

May 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brooklyn Schuler, 22, New Vienna, was issued a citation for overtaking passing, left of center.

Ashley Sexton, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Angela Mason, 30, Hillsboro, was arrested on failure to appear warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department.

Curtis Stodgel, 56, Greenfield, was arrested for assault.

May 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lowell Riffle, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for littering and garbage as well a nuisance activity prohibited.

May 18

ARRRESTS/CITATIONS

Damon Gibson, 41, Bainbridge, was arrested on an unauthorized use warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department.

Christopher Young, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Lindsey B. Adams, 34, Wilmington, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from the Greenfield Police Department.

David Irvin, 35, Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant out of Hillsboro Police Department for illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine.

May 19, 2019

James Leach, 65, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious canine.

James Leach, 65, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

John Calhoun, 59, Greenfield, was issued a citation for dogs running at large.

Brandon Beechler, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Ross County.

Krista Croy, 49, Greenfield, was arrest for an assault and criminal mischief warrant.