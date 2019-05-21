Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of May 13-19, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 266 911 calls, answered 139 requests for service, dispatched 165 fire and EMS runs, took 28 offense reports and investigated seven traffic crashes.

At 3 p.m. on May 15 the sheriff’s office received a report of a theft from the 6000 block of SR 247. A deputy responded to the scene and spoke to the complainant. An offense report was taken and the incident remains under investigation.

On May 15 at 11:13 p.m., a deputy on patrol in Paint Township was flagged down by a citizen who advised of a possible domestic disturbance at a location on Spruance Road. The deputy responded to the scene described by the citizen, but nothing out of the ordinary was located. No other calls or reports of a disturbance were received at this location.

At 11:33 p.m. on May 16 a deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of SR 247 to investigate the theft of a firearm. The owner called the sheriff’s office after discovering the item was missing. An offense report was taken and the incident remains under investigation.

On May 19 at 2:45 a.m. a Mowrystown resident called the sheriff’s office to report someone breaking in to a house on Maple Street and loading items in to a red pickup truck. Deputies rushed to the scene and found two suspects still at the residence. An investigation is ongoing at this time with a myriad of charges possible once the investigation is completed.