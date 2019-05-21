Construction on new auditorium slated Aug./Sept.

Construction on a new auditorium has been delayed due to design issues and is now expected to begin in August or September, Hillsboro City Schools officials said at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Board member Jerry Walker said school officials met earlier in the day with Woolpert, the design firm planning the facility.

“We’re trying to get through all the specifics right now,” said Superintendent Tim Davis, mentioning sound, lighting, restrooms, the stage and other amenities the board is considering. “We’re trying to get all the mechanicals in place to get the most we can out of the building.”

Davis said there will be two entryways to the facility with seating for approximately 800 people in six sections. He said one entryway with be covered, the roof will be sloped, and the structure will be located at the back of the high school/middle school between the two gymnasiums.

Once construction begins, it will take 12 to 18 months to complete, Davis said.

There will be no orchestra pit, but there will be a flat area about 12 feet wide in front of an elevated stage where musicians can be located.

“It is our desire to have it be as flexible as possible and not just meant for music or theater only,” but for the whole student body for a variety of purposes, Walker said.

Davis said the school district is also exploring ways to fix acoustics in the high school gym.

Earlier in the meeting, Food Service Director said the school will host a kickoff event for its Tomahawk food truck summer feeding program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the former school site off West Main Street. She said 12 organizations are taking part in the event and that there will be bounce houses and other activities for those attending. She also said that due to community donations, adults will be able to eat at Friday’s event.

In another matter, junior-to-be Jacqueline Sweet talked about a high school art club being formed with help from district art teachers. She said that last school year she circulated a petition for those that might be interested in the club and about 100 students signed it in two days.

A few weeks ago about 40 kids showed up for the club’s first meeting, and on Thursday 15 of them will attend a “Burning Man” exhibit at the Cincinnati Art Museum in addition to other activities.

“I love to create and thought it would be important to have an art club for the school,” Sweet said. She said there are thespian and other clubs, “so why not dabble more in art. We want to express and give leeway for students going farther with their art.”

The board approved the same lunch prices for the 2019-20 school as they were last year — $2.25 for elementary, middle school and high school lunches; $3 for an adult lunch; and 40 cents for a reduced-price lunch.

The school also presented its guidelines for charging lunch. They read: “We allow students to charge meals because good nutrition is essential to learning, and we understand that sometimes children forget or lose their money. As we are a non-profit agency, we depend on everyone to pay their charges in order to keep costs low.

“Students will be allowed to charge five lunch meals for $12.50 for high school/middle school and $11.25 for elementary. Once the maximum charge is reached the students will receive a charged bag lunch meal, which will consist of: milk, peanut butter and jelly bar, fruit and veggie bag. In addition, no ala carte items will be sold to students who have reached the maximum charge limit.

“No student will be allowed to charge ala carte items.”

The board approved the purchase of 900 Chromebooks for grades 9-12 and 800 protective bags. Davis said the school is trying to replenish the first Chromebooks it purchased, which are running out of updates. He said the school is trying to get to the point where each student can have their own Chromebook, and while they are close, they are not quite there yet.

The board also approved along list of supplemental contracts, including one for new boys varsity basketball coach Miles Burton. He is a Blanchester High School graduate. His father Rick Burton was a longtime coach at Blanchester High School. Miles Burton also was an assistant coach at Kentucky Country Day.

The other supplemental contracts included: Abby Baker, middle school girls cross country; Nathan Boatman, varsity boys golf; Rusty Captain, assistant varsity football; Anthony Carson, varsity girls soccer; Nikki Donley, varsity volleyball; Chad Fields, assistant varsity football; Nick Fite, equipment manager; Olivia Fulton, varsity girls cross country; Tara Gilliland, middle school student council advisor; Nathan Horne, assistant varsity football; Carey Juillerat, middle school basketball and middle school National Honor Society; Jennifer Maurer, middle school assistant cheerleading; Tayler Middleton, varsity assistant football and basketball cheerleading; Amanda Miller, high school assistant girls soccer; Catherine Moberly, assistant athletic director; Glenn Moberly, varsity girls basketball; Robert Neal, middle school football; Jack O’Rourke, varsity football; Ben Pence, middle school football; Mel Pitzer, assistant athletic director; Greg Rhoads, varsity wrestling; Adam Schelling, varsity boys soccer; Matt Schneider, varsity boys cross country; Dan Snapp, high school assistant boys soccer; Kara Stone, high school assistant volleyball; Larue Turner, high school girls tennis; Sarah Weisner, quick recall advisor; Shannon Yochum, high school cheerleading football and basketball assistant.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This artist’s rendering shows views outside and inside of what the new Hillsboro City Schools auditorium might look like. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Auditorium-pic.jpg This artist’s rendering shows views outside and inside of what the new Hillsboro City Schools auditorium might look like. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro High School student Jacqueline Sweet talks to the Hillsboro Board of Education about a new high school art club. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Board-pic-2.jpg Hillsboro High School student Jacqueline Sweet talks to the Hillsboro Board of Education about a new high school art club. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro summer feeding kick off planned Friday