One hurt in SR 124 crash Wednesday

A one-car accident Wednesday on SR 124, one-half mile northwest of Shamrock Lane near the Marshall Township line, sent the driver to Highland District Hospital with what was described as minor injuries by Trooper Jeremy Priest of the Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We got a call of an injury crash involving one car at 9815 State Route 124,” Priest said. “When I got here, Paint Creek EMTs had already transported the driver to the hospital, but it looked like she ran off the side of the road for no apparent reason and came to rest up off the ditch.”

Rosemary Yankee and Lulu Meadows, both of the Marshall area, told The Times-Gazette they were returning from Hillsboro and witnessed the accident.

“We were following along behind her and she was driving normal when all of sudden she went off the road and hit their driveway,” Yankee said. “She got it back up on the road for about a minute, then lost control and it almost flipped.”

Both women stopped to help the driver, who they described as an elderly woman who they said told them she had a health emergency which caused the crash.

“I ran up to the car and asked her if she was OK and she said no,” Yankee said. “So I kept asking her questions to keep her alert and I told her to just sit still until help got there.”

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office assisted in maintaining traffic flow while the state patrol assessed the crash scene.

Priest said his investigation would include visiting the driver at Highland District Hospital to ascertain what health conditions may have led to the crash.

