34 nominated as Times-Gazette scholar-athletes

Thirty-four senior student-athletes have been nominated by their coaches for the 10th annual Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete Award.

All of them will be recognized at a dinner/banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. All the student-athletes, and the coaches who nominated them, will be guests of The Times-Gazette at the banquet, where the 2019 Times-Gazette Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored.

So far, there have been 21 student-athletes nominated from Hillsboro High School, nine from Whiteoak, two from Lynchburg-Clay, one from McClain and one from the Hillsboro Christian Academy. There have been no nominees from Fairfield High School.

If any varsity coach from Highland County who has not done so would still like to nominate a student-athlete, forms should be available from their athletic director, or can be emailed to coaches by contacting Jeff Gilliland at jgilliland@timesgazette.com or 937-402-2522.

In an effort to recognize as many student-athletes as possible, The Times-Gazette has extended the deadline to submit nominations to Tuesday, May 28.

Each varsity coach in Highland County can nominate one senior student-athlete for each sport they coached. The student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above and have participated in at least sport their senior year — unless they were injured.

At the banquet each of the student-athletes will be honored and receive an award, and one will be named the 2019 Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The award comes with a $200 scholarship and plaque.

The student-athletes nominated so far include:

From Hillsboro — Kenzie Adams, Sydney Bobbitt, Dylan Boone, Deon Burns, Lane Cluff, Quinn Conlon, Logan Crafton, Kailey Dietrick, Lana Grover, Andrew Gunderman, Johanna Holt, Kristin Jamieson, Bailey Lucarello, Molly McCreary, Callan Myers, Brendon Ormes, Brennen Priest, Brian Shanahan, Ethan Watson, Jordan Williamson and Olivia Wilson.

From Whiteoak — Katie Ames, Jacob Campbell, Atlee Carr, Traeton Hamilton, Macy Jo Knoblauch, Hunter Morgan, Hailey Monteith, Ryan Roberts and Gabrielle Tebo.

From Lynchburg-Clay — Drew Pitzer and Peyton Scott.

From Hillsboro Christian Academy — Hope Wyckoff.

From McClain — Bryn Karnes.

The nominees will be judged on their academic and athletic achievements, as well as their community service. Coaches are reminded that the nominees are judged primarily on their nomination form, so as much information as possible should be included about the nominee from all three areas.

Nomination forms can be dropped off or mailed to The Times-Gazette, 108 Gov. Trimble Place, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or emailed to jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Past winners of the Highland County-Scholar Athlete Award are:

2010 — Andrew Goolsby (Hillsboro) and Cali Hatten (Lynchburg-Clay)

2011 — Aric Carroll (Hillsboro)

2012 — Karen Hilt (Lynchburg-Clay) and Luis Rivas (McClain)

2013 — Morgan Dettwiller (McClain)

2014 — Tara Karnes (McClain)

2015 — Trey Moberly (Hillsboro) and Kiley Sosby (Whiteoak)

2016 — Devin Pierson (Lynchburg-Clay)

2017 — Hannah Binkley (Lynchburg-Clay)

2018 — Britton Haines (Hillsboro)

An updated list of the nominees will be published after the May 28 deadline.

The dinner/banquet is open to the public. The student-athlete nominees, the coaches who nominated them and the hall of fame inductees are the guests of The Times-Gazette. Tickets for everyone else are $16 each. To reserve tickets call Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

