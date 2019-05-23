Throwback Thursday: Moving the mess

This photo, one of dozens of undated, unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, appears to depict a man in the process of moving boxes. Do you know who he is? Where the photo might have been taken? When it might have been taken? If you look closely, you may find some clues. We’re interested in hearing from you. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette.

Highland County Historical Society photos