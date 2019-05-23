Suitcases for kids in need

AT&T Pioneers, the philanthropic arm of the phone company’s employees and retirees, on Thursday delivered a donation of suitcases for children removed from Highland County homes by Child Protective Services. Each suitcase comes with a blanket, toothbrush and toothpaste. Shown, from left, are Sarah Briggs, AT&T vice president of external affairs; Destiny Bryson of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce; Katie Adams, director of Highland County Job and Family Services; Mark Romito, AT&T director of external affairs; and Amanda Roades, foster care coordinator.

