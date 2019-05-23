Hillsboro Christian Academy 2nd graders visit mayor

The second grade class of the Hillsboro Christian Academy paid a visit to Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings Wednesday in what their teacher, Lynette Tracy, described as a teachable moment about community and leadership. Pictured, from left, are Gloria Brock, Mason Ross, Ava Gorman, Braxton Henderson, Hastings, Tracy, Andrew Strout, Lorissa Rhoden, Colton Lindsey, Jeremiah Hatfield, Macy Whitman, Lena Moenster and Emmalynn Kelley.

The second grade class of the Hillsboro Christian Academy paid a visit to Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings Wednesday in what their teacher, Lynette Tracy, described as a teachable moment about community and leadership. Pictured, from left, are Gloria Brock, Mason Ross, Ava Gorman, Braxton Henderson, Hastings, Tracy, Andrew Strout, Lorissa Rhoden, Colton Lindsey, Jeremiah Hatfield, Macy Whitman, Lena Moenster and Emmalynn Kelley. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Hastings-n-kids.jpg The second grade class of the Hillsboro Christian Academy paid a visit to Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings Wednesday in what their teacher, Lynette Tracy, described as a teachable moment about community and leadership. Pictured, from left, are Gloria Brock, Mason Ross, Ava Gorman, Braxton Henderson, Hastings, Tracy, Andrew Strout, Lorissa Rhoden, Colton Lindsey, Jeremiah Hatfield, Macy Whitman, Lena Moenster and Emmalynn Kelley.