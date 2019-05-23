Former Hillsboro SSD fired

A former Hillsboro safety and service director who was dismissed from the position after pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving has been fired from another job, according to a story by Gayle E. Blair in The Alliance Review.

Richard Giroux was appointed safety and service director by Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings in January of 2012 shortly after Hastings first took office. Giroux was dismissed by Hastings after pleading guilty to impaired driving following a traffic stop in Hillsboro in November of 2012. He was also charged with failing to obey a traffic device.

Now 58, Giroux was hired as the village manager of Sebring in northeast Ohio’s Mahoning County in May of 2013.

He was fired from that position Tuesday after a unanimous vote by the Sebring Village Council, according to The Alliance Review.

The reason for Giroux being fired was not made public, the newspaper reported.

The village council had placed Giroux on paid administrative leave last week, according to the newspaper, which reported that he had previously been suspended for seven days beginning May 17.

The Alliance Review said it received a copy of a personnel file for Giroux in response to a public records request.

“Giroux’s latest performance evaluations, prepared in 2018, indicated council was not happy with his work. Council members gave him a mark of 1.8 out of 5 points, which, according to forms, is considered ‘below average’ or ‘poor,’” the newspaper wrote.

Giroux was being paid $63,000 annually. His last salary increase of $3,000 per year was approved by council ordinance on July 28, 2014, according to The Alliance Review.

Giroux was dismissed here after impaired driving plea