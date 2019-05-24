Highco West location holds ceremony

Highco Inc. celebrated an open house at its Highco West location Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Highco Board President John Abell had the honors of cutting the ribbon. The former 28 dock truck terminal at 5215 U.S. Route 50 West has been transformed into a workshop space complete with a snack shack and staff offices. All of the vocational habilitation is performed at this location.

Highco CEO Keith Alcorn gave a tour of the facility via a Facebook Live video and in person to those in attendance. He highlighted four different areas, each with their own specific contracted job.

The first was stickering deck samples and boxing them up for TimberTech before they go to the contractors. The second is a contract with Cincinnati Dowel where its barrel plugs or “bungs” are checked for quality assurance and boxed 600 at a time. The third station is a contract with Adient in Greenfield. Before the seat frames can be coated they need to be protected from getting the coating in the threads so a piece of masking tape is applied to ensure those threads are kept clean. Lastly is the contract with Ferno in Wilmington where two different types of rescue beds are assembled. The split style can be folded and worn as a backpack and the solid style is more often used in ambulances and helicopters.

Other jobs Highco does for Ferno include miner beds, wiz locks, and O2 tank holders. Highco also currently does confidential shredding for businesses within the community and recycles cardboard. It will be accepting plastic and other materials in the future. At times, Highco also contracts with Highland Computer Forms.

Highco Inc. can be contacted at 937-393-2891. Information on services offered can be found on its website — www.highcoinc.org — and updates on upcoming events can be found on its Facebook page.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highco Inc.

Highco Inc. employees and other dignitaries are pictured this week during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Highco West location. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Highco.jpg Highco Inc. employees and other dignitaries are pictured this week during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Highco West location. Submitted photo