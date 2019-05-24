Car and truck damaged in Rocky Fork area crash

A Hyundai Sonata and a Ford F-150 pickup truck sustained serious damage during a collision Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Shore Drive and North Beach Road at Rocky Fork Lake.

A witness to the crash, Joseph Carrier, who resides on Beechwood Lane near the crash scene, told The Time-Gazette that it appeared the driver of the Sonata was slowing down at the stop sign on North Beach Road, but then continued into the intersection and into the path of the pickup truck, hitting it broadside.

He said the driver of the car told him that his foot slipped off the brake.

One of the passengers in the truck, a young boy who was the son of the driver, complained of a bump to the head, but neither he nor the passengers in the other vehicle required transport to the hospital.

Emergency personnel from the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responded to the accident and maintained safe traffic flow until the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived.

The identities of the drivers weren’t immediately available pending further investigation.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

One minor injury reported in Friday accident