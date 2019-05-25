Firework bans, coonhunters and dogs, and polio

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported two young men were being held for striking and killing two other men with their car.

United Spanish War veterans met in Hillsboro on a Wednesday night.

A second Wilmington man mysteriously disappeared, this one the brother of a Samantha man and well known in Highland County.

Marshal Ira Bean issued an edict prohibiting private use of fireworks in Hillsboro: “We do not want a repetition of the Fourth of July we had last year, when fireworks were used in utter disregard for the safety of others, thrown into baby carriages, automobiles and under the feet of pedestrians.”

Raisins were 5 cents at A&P Food Stores, milk was 25 cents and macaroni was 19 cents.

Eighty-one people were present for services at the Marshall Church of Christ. There were 112 present at the Buford Church of Christ.

The New Bell’s Theatre advertised showings of “Marked Woman,” starring Bette Davis.

A Sinking Spring man broke his leg when it became entangled in a chain between his tractor and the tongue of a wagon he was pulling out of a cornfield.

This week in 1947, the front page of the Hillsboro News-Herlad showed 4-year-old Ronald Willett wearing a leg brace and holding a toy ball. Willett, a polio victim, was entered in a nationwide poster contest sponsored by the National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis.

A suicide was reported near Greenfield.

An assistant prosecuting attorney from Hamilton County was appointed to assist in a local murder case.

Schaefer’s Super Markets advertised apple juice for 13 cents, peanut butter for 49 cents, sauerkraut for 10 cents, half peaches for 24 cents and spring spinach for 17 cents.

The Hillsboro High School class of 1937 was set to hold its 10-year reunion.

Extra sugar rations for some canning of fruits, fruit juices and other preserving were going to be available soon.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “The Beginning or the End,” a drama about the creation of the atomic bomb.

This week in 1964, the News-Herald reported the Highland County Coonhunters were hosting a large reunion event expected to attract 1,000 dogs and 7,000 people.

Construction was beginning on a large sewer project along Belfast Pike.

Fairley Hardware Stores advertised a Frigidaire washer and dryer for $198 and $135, respectively.

The brother of a local man was “victim of an accident which could have resulted in grim tragedy” when he was caught in a broken elevator at the Cincinnati Gymnasium.

Chakeres Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Sunday in New York.”

A Mowrystown soldier, home on leave from Fort Sill, Okla., accidentally shot himself in the hand while trying to kill a fox.

William Trutner, a journalism and English instructor at McClain High School, was set to return to a city room desk at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Thirty-eight were present at Sunday School at Dunn’s Chapel.

A garbage truck caught fire in Hillsboro when it was exposed to hot ashes from a nearby fire.

This week in 2008, The Times-Gazette reported burglary and drug charges filled the docket in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Students from Mrs. Smith’s fourth grade class at Washington Elementary in Hillsboro were pictured on the front page playing tug-of-war.

In sports, the Northwest High School girls baseball team beat the Lady Indians 5-1 in a district semifinal.

More than 20 people attended a Hillsboro school board meeting to discuss whether Harper Lee’s classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” should have remained part of the freshman curriculum.

Greenfield City Council approved an emergency measure for street paving in the city.

A Lynchburg man was sentenced to two years in prison for manufacturing drugs.

The Highland County YMCA was offering a water safety course.

A federal grand jury issued subpoenas to companies that had done work for House Speaker Larry Householder as part of an investigation of his campaign practices.

David Wright

A look back at news items through the years