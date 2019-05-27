Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of May 20-26, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 295 911 calls, answered 122 requests for service, dispatched 128 fire and EMS runs, took 37 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

On May 20 at 6 p.m. a Riber Road resident came to the sheriff’s office to report a theft. Several fraudulent bank charges were discovered by the complainant for a yet undetermined amount of money. A deputy took and offense report and is currently investigating the crime.

At 4:37 p.m. on May 21 a citizen on Oak Ridge Road called 911 to report a domestic disturbance. During an argument, a male suspect threw a plate, striking and injuring the female victim. The suspect left prior to deputies arriving on scene, but was later arrested when he returned to the residence. David A. Lannigan, 59, was charged with one count of domestic violence.

On May 25 at 5:48 p.m. the sheriff’s office received an alarm activation from a residence on Horseshoe Road. The alarm monitoring company was not able to reach a key holder, so a deputy was dispatched to investigate. Everything at the residence checked secure.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of U.S. Route 50 at 7:10 p.m. on May 26 after the homeowner called to report a burglary. An offense report was taken, and the incident remains under investigation.