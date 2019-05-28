Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 24-27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Zachary Scarberry, 21, of Hillsboro, arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Dillon Schumacher, 24, of Hillsboro, arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Lynn Sonner, 73, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield from private property.

Joshua Jackson, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested on four counts of contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child.

April Brown, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

Sandra Lamb, 29, of Wilmington, was cited for speed and not wearing safety belt.

Daryl Davis, 60, of Hillsboro, was arrested on failure to appear bench warrant.

Michael Carson, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Justin Stevens, 39, of Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.