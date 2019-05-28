Wayside Winds coming to St. Mary’s

Due to an injury to one of the performer’s mouth, Wayside Winds was forced to postpone its Music at St. Mary’s concert originally scheduled for April 28 in Hillsboro. The concert is now scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m.

Wayside Winds is made up of a group of friends who have to come together to have fun making music. They are all professional musicians based in Cincinnati and are dedicated to performing the canon of woodwind quintet music, but also spicing up each performance with something new and different.

Music At St. Mary’s concerts are provided as a musical gift to this area and no admission is charged. However, donations are accepted following the concert to help defray the concert costs. Also following the concert there will be a reception to meet and greet the artists as well as visit with other music lovers.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 234 N. High St. in Hillsboro.

Further information can be found at www.masmhillsboro@weebly.com, including a sneak peek at the headliners for the 2019-20 season.

Submitted by JohnGlaze, Music at St. Mary’s.

The members of Wayside Winds are shown in this photograph. They will perform June 9 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Wayside-Winds.jpg The members of Wayside Winds are shown in this photograph. They will perform June 9 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro. Submitted photo