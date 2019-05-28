1 injured in knife attack in Buford

Police said it was an argument over parenting that led one woman to attack another with a knife in Buford on Memorial Day, causing “serious wounds,” and now the alleged stabber has been charged with felonious assault.

According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in the case, Joann E. McClure, 37, Sardinia, was arguing with Erin Mullen, 33, about the way Mullen was raising her own child. Both women were at a residence on SR 138 in Clay Township, the affidavit said.

McClure entered a trailer on the property and began to make a sandwich, according to the affidavit, and the argument continued as Mullen followed her.

McClure allegedly told authorities that Mullen attacked first, striking her with her fist, although she added that Mullen may have attacked because McClure was holding a kitchen knife “in a striking pose,” the affidavit said.

McClure told authorities that she cut or stabbed Mullen in self-defense, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said the altercation ended with Mullen exiting the camper, apparently wounded.

Blood was observed in and around the camper, the affidavit said, and a 911 call brought deputies from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County.

The affidavit said officials were told Mullen had sustained “serious wounds.”

Portions of the incident may have been captured on video, the affidavit added.

McClure was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court documents. She was arraigned Tuesday in Hillsboro Municipal Court and ordered to appear for another hearing June 4.

As of Tuesday afternoon, she was being held at the Highland County jail on a $15,000 bond.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

Woman charged with felonious assault