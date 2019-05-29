Brief meeting for commissioners

From left, Highland County commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are shown at a brief weekly meeting on Wednesday. In addition to routine financial resolutions and contracts, the board approved a resolution waiving a monthly sewer fee for a vacant property and a resolution supporting the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission. Abernathy said the OVRDC, of which Highland County is a member, has raised its yearly membership dues based on population, representing an increase of about $400 per year for Highland. Abernathy said he received an email from someone with concerns about a large solar energy development in the southern part of the county, and he said the commissioners have little say in the matter other than ensuring that the energy companies adhere to the commitments they have made to the community. The commissioners later met in executive session with the county’s health insurance provider to discuss claims and other matters. No action was taken.

