Ron Adams was not from Highland County. But he played in countless benefits concerts across the county and liked nothing better on summer weekends than camping with his friends at the former Amvets Park on North Shore Drive. Now his friends are planning a benefit concert for his family at his favorite park.

Adams, who played with local band Private Issue, now called the SLP Band (an acronym for the group Adams jokingly called Stiff Legged Possum), found out on Jan. 12 he had pancreatic cancer. He died Feb. 14.

Around 10 years ago Adams auditioned for Private Issue and became the lead guitarist for local resident Randy Collins’ band.

“He played many benefit concerts with Randy from ones for a child with cancer to raising money for all kind of good causes,” said Collins’ wife, Teresa. “Now it’s his turn. We need to give back.”

The Ron Adams Benefit will be held Saturday, June 8 at Our Family Campground, formerly the Amvets Park, at 11541 North Shore Drive. The park has donated the use of its pavilion for the event. It will start at 2 p.m. and feature the following bands: 2 to 3 p.m., SLP Band; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Back Porch Friday; 5 to 6 p.m., Uncle Bobby’s Band; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Salem’s Lot; 8 to 9 p.m., Sutton Avenue; and after 9 p.m., Chris Caskey, who does a Keith Whitley tribute, plus the Seven Turn Band.

“At the end everyone’s going to get up on stage in memory of Ron and have a band jam,” Teresa Collins said.

Throughout the day there will be food to purchase, “Rockin’ Ron Fest 2019” T-shirts for sale, raffle baskets and other items auctioned off, and a 50/50 drawing. The canteen will be open selling drinks. Camping will be available.

There is no charge to enter the event, but Collins said donations will be appreciated.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Adams was originally from Olive Hill, Ky. and most recently made his home in Williamsburg, Ohio. He played with several other bands in Kentucky, but spent a lot of time in recent years in Highland County playing music and spending time with his friends.

He was member of Hillsboro Eagles Post 1161 and local Amvets Post 61.

“We became fast friends and the last three or four years him and his wife would come each weekend and camp at the Amvets,” Teresa Collins said. “We was just a really good guy who would give you the shirt off his back, and his wife was just as wonderful. That’s why we want to help her with final expenses.”

“We were all just stoked and waiting for spring to come because he wanted to go camping, and it just didn’t happen. It was a big shock,” she added.

Anyone that would like to donate an auction item or wanting more information can call Teresa Collins at 937-402-6828 or Randy Collins at 513-256-7727.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Ron Adams, pictured here playing in Hillsboro, passed away Feb. 14. A benefit concert will be held for his family June 8 at the former Amvets Park on North Shore Drive. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_SLT-Adams-pic.jpg Ron Adams, pictured here playing in Hillsboro, passed away Feb. 14. A benefit concert will be held for his family June 8 at the former Amvets Park on North Shore Drive. Courtesy photo

