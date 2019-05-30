A utility project by American Electric Power (AEP) will require single-lane restrictions on SR 753 Thursday and Friday, May 30 and 31.

SR 753 will be restricted along the Paint Creek causeway, between Winegar Road and Paint Creek Road, for a project by AEP to install utility poles, lines and guardrail.

The shoulder of the roadway will be closed during the project; however, traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction and with the use of flaggers as needed.

Crews will be working Thursday, and weather permitting, all work should be completed by the close of business Friday, May 31.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.