Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 23

INCIDENT

The Hillsboro Police Department was informed by Sherwood Auto and Camper Sales that several catalytic converters had been removed from several motor homes parked on the lot. This report is under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 937-393-3411.

May 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Everhart, 23, Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Tyler Hunley, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief, criminal trespass and violation of a protection order.