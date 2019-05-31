Brad Chaney, Cheyenne Harris, Aden Thackston, Butch Wiget and Morgan Wiget are shown at a cleanup day in Leesburg May 18. Volunteers assembled in the downtown area at 8:30 a.m. and picked up trash, swept the streets and sidewalks and pulled weeds. In addition, the volunteers power washed the Veterans Memorial, cleaned all the stone, planted flowers and mulched. The cleanup day was organized by Cheyenne Harris, owner of Elite Power Tumbling and Cheer. The village would like to thank Dianna Fordyce and Summer Howard for their donations. Not pictured are Kenny Worley, Blythe Pelham, Tracy Evans, Lindsey Collins, Abby Collins and Jim Harris.

Brad Chaney, Cheyenne Harris, Aden Thackston, Butch Wiget and Morgan Wiget are shown at a cleanup day in Leesburg May 18. Volunteers assembled in the downtown area at 8:30 a.m. and picked up trash, swept the streets and sidewalks and pulled weeds. In addition, the volunteers power washed the Veterans Memorial, cleaned all the stone, planted flowers and mulched. The cleanup day was organized by Cheyenne Harris, owner of Elite Power Tumbling and Cheer. The village would like to thank Dianna Fordyce and Summer Howard for their donations. Not pictured are Kenny Worley, Blythe Pelham, Tracy Evans, Lindsey Collins, Abby Collins and Jim Harris. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_f-Clean-up-Day.jpg Brad Chaney, Cheyenne Harris, Aden Thackston, Butch Wiget and Morgan Wiget are shown at a cleanup day in Leesburg May 18. Volunteers assembled in the downtown area at 8:30 a.m. and picked up trash, swept the streets and sidewalks and pulled weeds. In addition, the volunteers power washed the Veterans Memorial, cleaned all the stone, planted flowers and mulched. The cleanup day was organized by Cheyenne Harris, owner of Elite Power Tumbling and Cheer. The village would like to thank Dianna Fordyce and Summer Howard for their donations. Not pictured are Kenny Worley, Blythe Pelham, Tracy Evans, Lindsey Collins, Abby Collins and Jim Harris. Submitted photo