Clinton County rallying around New Vienna teacher’s family

The Clinton County community is rallying around the family of a New Vienna teacher who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

The three young daughters of Holmes Elementary educator Ashley Davis, 33, New Vienna, were also injured in the crash, which sent a total of nine people to hospitals in Wilmington, Dayton and Cincinnati.

Ashley Davis remained in critical condition Friday, according to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

“The twins are now recuperating at home and we hope that our youngest daughter will be able to join them in the near future,” said Davis’ husband, Randall Davis, in a statement to the News Journal. “Ashley will have a long recovery, but she is strong and will persevere.

“To all of our family, friends, community members, local businesses and even strangers: your kind words, encouragement, prayers and more have helped so much these last few days,” he added. “Words simply cannot explain how much this all means to our family.

“Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts for your love and support.”

Several fundraisers and other ways to help the family have been set up:

• A bake sale fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 1 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Peoples Bank (next to McDonald’s on Rombach Avenue). There will be a tent provided by the bank with a raffle for a primitive item donated by Sisters Primitives, plus hamburgers, hot dogs, and lots of sweets and soft drinks. All proceeds will go to the Davis family. If you wish to bring items, message Destiny Clouser on Facebook.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant at 1426 Rombach Ave. says, “Come show your support for the Davis Family at El Dorado” as 20 percent of all sales on Monday, June 3 will go to the family. There will also be a poster that you can sign (stop by even if you don’t eat). There will also be a basket to place any cards or drawings you or your kids may wish to send them. El Dorado is open Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more on Facebook @ElDoradoWilmington.

• The Cutting Room at 113 N. South St., Wilmington will be raffling off a product and gift card basket valued at $229. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5, and the raffle will be available through June. For more info, call 937-383-0102 or go to Facebook @TheCuttingRoom135.

• Salon Mane at 40 W. Main St., Wilmington posted that, “The Davis girls are part of our Salon Mane family: Please consider donating as you come in for your services and keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.” For more info, visit @SalonManeWilmington on Facebook or call 937-366-6744.

• A meal train — in which community members can sign up to provide and deliver meals, either homemade or from restaurants, on specific dates (breakfast, lunch or dinner) — has been organized by Samantha Schlaegel. It is at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/gw412e. You can also provide a restaurant or grocery gift card or GrubHub gift card.

• A GoFundMe page — “Team Davis: Support for the Davis Family” — is at http://bit.ly/2Xkx6gC. The site was about halfway toward its goal as of Friday morning. The page states: “As most of you know, Ashley and the girls were involved in a bad accident in Wilmington Tuesday. Ashley is currently at Miami Valley and will have a long road to recovery and will need help in many ways, this is just one small way that would help in so many ways! This family is very special to many people in the community! They are amazing and are so loved! Thank you all in advance! Keep the prayers and thoughts coming!”

The driver who allegedly ran a red light and caused the accident was charged with felonious assault, and more charges are possible, according to Wilmington police.

Shown is Ashley Davis, right, and her family. Davis was critically injured in a car accident this week. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_davis-family-wide.jpg Shown is Ashley Davis, right, and her family. Davis was critically injured in a car accident this week. Courtesy photo