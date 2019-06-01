Escaped convicts, vandals and war letters

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1948, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported George Boyle, a local rural mail carrier, was retiring from “delivering letters from far distant lands, engrained with hopes, fears and joys that only a war can produce, to anxious relatives of American soldier boys away from home.”

Clem Honkamp, a famed stunt pilot, was signed to appear at the second annual July 4 Air Fair sponsored by the Hillsboro Lions Club.

Spaghetti dinner was 25 cents at Schaefer’s Super Markets, lima beans were 63 cents, corned beef hash was 31 cents and flaked rockfish was 25 cents.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Angels’ Alley,” a “two-fisted drama” starring Leo Gorcey and the Bowery Boys.

Sport shirts were $2.98 at Kaufman’s.

Firemen responded to a fire at the village dump on a Friday when fire broke out amid the trash.

This week in 1957, the News-Herald reported the official opening for Rocky Fork Lake was slated for Thursday, May 30.

A Highland County grand jury indicted five people, ignoring three drunk driving cases.

The building fund for the Highlands Community Hospital topped $30,405.

The inside pages were filled with reports on social gatherings and friendly visits.

General Electric was offering water heaters for as low as $94.50.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Men in War,” starring Robert Ryan and Aldo Ray.

Malt and Shake Day at the Hillsboro Dairy Queen was observed with 20 cents off frozen treats.

The swimming pool at the Snow Hill Country Club was set to open on a Thursday.

Goodyear tires were on sale for as low as $11.95 at Ralph Henselman Tire Service on Cincinnati Pike in Hillsboro.

This week in 1973, the News-Herald reported two escaped prisoners were brought back to the Adams County jail after being apprehended by local authorities.

A longtime teacher from Belfast died after his health had declined for several months.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Deliverance,” starring Burt Reynolds and Jon Voight.

Inside pages were filled with divorce records and court dockets.

Vandals struck a trencher on Berrysville Road, letting air out of the tires, taking knobs from the gearshift and throttle, removing the coil wire and crossing spark plug wires. They also stole three or four gallons of gasoline, police said.

A South High Street home in Leesburg was destroyed by fire of unknown origin.

Albers Food Stores advertised Zesty Beverages for 10 cents per can.

This week in 2004, The Times-Gazette reported rescue divers were searching Rocky Fork Lake for the body of a man who became separated from his boat and slipped beneath the surface.

Good Shepherd Church in Greenfeld broke ground for expansion.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was conducting fish testing at Rocky Fork Lake and the Hillsboro Wastewater Treatment Plant as part of a countywide tour.

Detty’s Market advertised Kingsford charcoal for $5.99, New York strip steak for $5.99 per pound and fresh lean ground chuck for $1.49 per pound.

