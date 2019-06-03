1 treated for smoke inahalation after Saturday fire in Hillsboro

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation Saturday morning after fire significantly damaged one room in a Hillsboro apartment, a fire official said.

Lt. Branden Jackman of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District said firefighters responded to the Treewood Apartment complex off North West Street in Hillsboro after the blaze was reported at 11:32 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

Jackman said the fire was contained to a single room in the apartment, but it did “significant damage.”

One person was transported to Highland District Hospital for smoke inhalation, Jackman said.

“Smoke inhalation can be very bad, simply because of the chemicals in the smoke,” Jackman said, adding that a bigger concern is breathing super-heated air, which can severely burn the windpipe and other areas.

Jackman said the smoke inhalation in this case was “minor.”

The occupant of the apartment was displaced and the American Red Cross responded for assistance, Jackman said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined pending further investigation, according to Jackman.

