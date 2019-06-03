6 refuse treatment in accident

Six people refused treatment Monday after a three-car pileup wreck on North High Street in the afternoon, officials said. The accident, which occurred in the northbound lane near the Collins Avenue intersection, appeared to have been a chain reaction. Rhonda Shipley of Winchester said she was sitting on a nearby porch with her mother after gardening when she heard screeching tires and a crash, then more screeching tires and a louder crash. An older man sustained lacerations to his leg, according to EMS personnel.

Six people refused treatment Monday after a three-car pileup wreck on North High Street in the afternoon, officials said. The accident, which occurred in the northbound lane near the Collins Avenue intersection, appeared to have been a chain reaction. Rhonda Shipley of Winchester said she was sitting on a nearby porch with her mother after gardening when she heard screeching tires and a crash, then more screeching tires and a louder crash. An older man sustained lacerations to his leg, according to EMS personnel.