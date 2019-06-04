Hillsboro man indicted for sexual battery

A Hillsboro man indicted Tuesday on four counts of sexual battery is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a juvenile in his care, according to court records.

A Highland County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Frank West, 45, Hillsboro, on four counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

According to the indictment, West allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with his live-in girlfriend’s daughter on four occasions between September 2012 and September 2014.

He is being held at the Highland County jail, according to online records.

Also Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Willie Braxton Scott, 22, Greenfield, on one count of sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, Scott allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old and had sexual contact with another.

The grand jury also indicted 16 others, six of whom are from outside of Highland County. Aggravated possession of methamphetamine was a common charge in this month’s indictments.

The following were indicted Tuesday:

• Richard Owens, no birth date or address on file, two counts operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a fourth-degree felony.

• James L. Dryden, 47, Fairborn, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Scott Griffin, 44, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Nathan Taulbee, 42, Xenia, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.

• Briton Anderson, 28, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Sidney M. Merrick, 24, Hillsboro, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• James A. Lunsford, 30, Hillsboro, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• Dillon T. Schumacher, 24, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Timothy C. Hiles, 49, Chillicothe, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Raymond Elam, 30, Dayton, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.

• Anna Marie Lewis Baker, 27, London, Ky., aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification.

• Dewey E. Warman, 25, Lynchburg, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Robert Wayne Gibson, 52, Hillsboro, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Douglas E. Neal, 47, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joseph O. Williams, 35, Greenfield, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Robert Throckmorton, 29, Middletown, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

Grand jury hands down charges for 17 others