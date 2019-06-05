McClain Cadet Corps helps with tornado relief

Members of the McClain High School Cadet Corps assisted with relief efforts for Dayton-area residents hard hit by the Memorial Day tornados. Helping to load supplies Wednesday in the parking lot of the Southern State Community College Central Campus in Hillsboro were (front row, l-r) Aurora Thompson, Landon Harter, Brianna Van Dyke, Taiyler Shumaker, Natasha Thompson and Corps Instructor MSgt. John Wilson (USAF/Ret.); (back row, l-r) Malaki Hayburn, Landon Wheeler and Sydney Woods.

Members of the McClain High School Cadet Corps assisted with relief efforts for Dayton-area residents hard hit by the Memorial Day tornados. Helping to load supplies Wednesday in the parking lot of the Southern State Community College Central Campus in Hillsboro were (front row, l-r) Aurora Thompson, Landon Harter, Brianna Van Dyke, Taiyler Shumaker, Natasha Thompson and Corps Instructor MSgt. John Wilson (USAF/Ret.); (back row, l-r) Malaki Hayburn, Landon Wheeler and Sydney Woods.