Special week, special kids

The 39th annual KAMP Dovetail, a five-day, four-night camping experience for area kids with special needs, will take place June 17-21 at Rocky Fork State Park.

“We have a fun-filled week planned and would like to invite you to stop out and see us during our week of camp,” Linda Allen, the executive director of SATH (Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped), the umbrella organization Dovetail operates under, said in a news release. “KAMP kicks off with the opening ceremony at 7 p.m. (Monday, July 17) at the amphitheater with a visit from some of the pirates who will be hanging out at KAMP all week. At 8 p.m. the campers will enjoy a live band featuring Blue Steel. Our evening will conclude with fireworks by Rozzi’s.”

On Tuesday, June 18, campers will rise and shine at 6:30 a.m. They will participate in horse-drawn wagon rides, boating, group pictures, putt-putt golf, horseback riding, fishing, swimming, recreation and arts and crafts. That evening, they will have an all-camp treasure hunt.

On Wednesday, June 19, during the day the campers will be entertained by a group of pirates who have a rescue bird mission. They will bring some of their feathered friends for the campers to enjoy, Allen said.

That evening at 7 p.m. Dovetail will host its 12th annual auction and carnival at the Rocky Fork State Park Campground. The auction and carnival are open to the public.

“So, bring your lawn chair, come out and enjoy an evening at KAMP Dovetail,” Allen said. “Community members are encouraged to donate craft items, homemade treats, or any other auction items. Campers will also be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale.”

Anyone interested in donating items can drop them off at Dovetail any time on June 17 or 18 or on June 19 before 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help fund this year’s Dovetail, which has a Treasure Island theme. For more information, leave a message for Allen, KAMP Dovetail director, at 937-366-6657.

On Thursday, June 20, campers and volunteers will head to Star Cinema in Hillsboro to watch “The Lego Movie,” then travel back to Dovetail to enjoy a sack lunch and have fun with afternoon activities. That evening they will be treated to a hog roast and farewell dance.

“Finally, on Friday we will enjoy a full morning of activities and awards ceremony,” Allen said. “In the afternoon we will depart and say goodbye to another successful and loved KAMP week.”

Dovetail hosts around 300 special needs kids each year. It takes about twice that many volunteers to make it work.

Elizabeth Gray, a camper at KAMP Dovetail, plays as she is held by volunteer Kendra Meiser last year. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_fkamp-fun.jpg Elizabeth Gray, a camper at KAMP Dovetail, plays as she is held by volunteer Kendra Meiser last year. Times-Gazette file photo

