Throwback Thursday: Mustache man

This photo, one of dozens of undated, unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, depicts a dapper man with a curly mustache. Do you know who he is? Where the photo might have been taken? When it might have been taken? We’re interested in hearing from you. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_f-tbt-mustache-man.jpg This photo, one of dozens of undated, unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, depicts a dapper man with a curly mustache. Do you know who he is? Where the photo might have been taken? When it might have been taken? We’re interested in hearing from you. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette. Photo courtesy Highland County Historical Society