5.5 years for Highland County burglary, theft case

Two Greenfield men were sentenced to prison this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court, one for five and a half years after pleading guilty to burglary and theft charges, and another for 15 months after pleading guilty to patient abuse.

Tyler Trent, 30, was sentenced to a total of 66 months in prison Thursday after he pled guilty to burglary and grand theft, both third-degree felonies, and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Trent was accused of breaking into a barn dwelling owned by Dave Fairley, who is Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins’ father, and taking items worth more than $1,000.

Chad Randolph of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office was appointed special counsel on that case due to the conflict of interest.

Trent was charged in the case with three others, though a receiving stolen property charge was dismissed against one of the defendants after he passed a lie detector test.

The other defendants’ cases have since been resolved, and Trent was the last one in line.

Trent has an extensive criminal record in Highland County Common Pleas Court dating back to 2007, including theft-related violations and drug charges.

On Wednesday, Aaron Knisley, 31, Greenfield, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he pled guilty to patient abuse, a fourth-degree felony.

A bill of particulars filed in that case said Knisley, at the time an employee of a home health care company, injured a nonverbal patient who had severe mental disabilities by grabbing him by his padded helmet, throwing him to the floor and restraining him on a kitchen chair with a belt normally used to help him walk.

The bill said the incident took place Jan. 1.

According to the bill, Knisley at one point said to the patient, “I told you not to ***** with me because I have a hangover.”

2 GF men sent to prison; 1 abused nonverbal patient