Whooping cough, bad corn crop and thieves strike

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1883, the Hillsboro Daily Evening Gazette printed a list of deceased Civil War veterans from Fairfield Township honored on Decoration Day.

In news from Greenfield: “You may look for another marriage in Greenfield soon; don’t ask who it is but just wait and see.”

The Daily Gazette could “always be had at Geo. W. Bowers’ News Depot, West Main Street, where can also be found all the popular papers and magazines of the country.”

In advertising briefs: “Good cigars at Quinn Bros.”

Light local rains were expected in the Ohio Valley and Tennessee, followed by warmer, fair weather.

In news from Sugar Tree Ridge: “Quite a few of our farmers have their corn to replant.”

In news from Union Chapel: “Whooping cough and measles are still raging. The corn crop in this locality is not looking favorable.”

Haynie & Gutridge’s Palace Restaurant and Confectionery at No. 27 W. Main St. advertised fine creams and ices as well as tobaccos and cigars.

This week in 1955, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported parts of a 65,000-pound hydraulic gate were being installed at the Rocky Fork Lake dam.

A 24-year-old Greenfield man was being held for auto theft in Hillsboro.

County schools dismissed on a Tuesday and were to re-start Sept. 5.

William T. Woolard of North West Street took over as Hillsboro police chief following Walter Reffitt’s resignation.

Hillsboro firemen responded to a roof fire south of New Market and extinguished it.

Police reported a burglary at the Mobil gas bulk plant on Willettsville Pike. Police said the work “was apparently that of children, since entrance had been made through a broken window at the rear of the building.” Only a stainless steel wristwatch was taken.

Urban population in the county increased from 33 percent in 1940 to 35.4 percent in 1950. The average size of farms in the county was 124.5 acres.

This week in 1976, the Press-Gazette reported a 25-year-old North West Street woman was in serious condition at a Cincinnati hospital after she sustained a severe electrical shock outside her home. The woman was working with her husband to put a TV antenna on the roof of their home when she accidentally raised it into several power lines above the house, the paper said.

Thieves struck the back room of the Hillsboro Coin Laundry on North High Street, taking items valued at $34 — a radio, change, soap powder and bleach.

A trailer camp belonging to a Springfield man was also robbed, and thieves took a large cooler, food and beer, as well as a fishing rod and reel. The items were taken from the Babington camping area.

Ground chuck was 99 cents per pound at Lowe’s, the “lower price store.” Milk was $1.27 per gallon, bananas were 19 cents per pound and bread was 89 cents per loaf.

This week last year, The Times-Gazette reported Hillsboro was given provisional approval for a medical marijuana dispensary on North High Street.

No injuries were reported when fire destroyed a large portion of a single-wide trailer on U.S. Route 50.

Work on a “green space” replacing the westbound lane of Governor Trimble Place halted as demolition crews created a plan of attack for bringing down a three-story building in the area.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci was campaigning in Hillsboro as he challenged U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, saying that President Donald Trump was in his corner of the fight.

U.S. Route 50 was shut down when a semi ran off the road and ended up in the ditch, splattering the road with mud and dirt.

There was to be no Amazing Race of Highland County in 2018, coordinators said.

A look back at news items through the years