10 stops on HCHS Tour of Homes, Historic Buildings

Eight homes and two historic buildings will be showcased on this year’s Highland County Historical Society Tour of Homes and Historic Buildings that will be held Sunday, June 23 from noon to 5 p.m.

An additional highlight to this year’s tour is the opening of Music Makers Museum, a private music history collection of how Americans have recorded and collected music open only by special events and appointments.

“The tour provides visitors the opportunity to explore first-hand some of the area’s valuable architecture and history, from a pioneer-style log cabin to old farmhouses to Hillsboro’s stately residences,” the historical society said in a news release.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available in Hillsboro at Appearance Salon, Cundiff’s Flowers, the Highland House Museum, Gibbs Insurance Agency or Warren Furniture. Tickets will also be available at the Highland House Museum the day of the event.

For additional information or tickets, call 937-393-3392 or email at hchistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

