Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of June 3-9, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 300 911 calls, answered 125 requests for service, dispatched 145 fire and EMS runs, took 26 offense reports and investigated two traffic crashes.

At 11:45 p.m. on June 3 the sheriff’s office received an alarm activation at a business in the 12000 block of U.S. Route 50. A deputy, dispatched to investigate, checked the premises. Everything was found to be secure.

On June 4 at 1:23 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to the 2000 block of SR 247 to investigate the theft of several firearms. The owner discovered the weapons missing from a locked gun cabinet and called the sheriff’s office. Evidence was collected from the scene and an offense report was taken.

A citizen on SR 28 in Fairfield Township called the sheriff’s office at 4:33 p.m. on June 5 to report the theft of a package delivered on her front porch. A deputy responded to the scene for a report. The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were dispatched to a Berrysville Road address at 2:05 p.m. on June 8 to investigate a domestic disturbance complaint. The escalation of a verbal disagreement between a male and female led to one of the parties calling the sheriff’s office for assistance. All parties involved were interviewed and the dispute was mitigated without charges being filed.