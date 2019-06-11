Precious Pearls Red Hat Society chapter recognized

The Precious Pearls chapter of the Red Hat Society of Hillsboro was honored with a proclamation from State Rep. Shane Wilkin earlier this year, organizers said. Shown, from left to right, are Sharon Blevins, Iva Jean Savage, Carol Morris, Donna Sizemore-Haynes, Lori Morris (in back), Wilkin, Susan Thornhill, Patricia Zeisemer, Dolores Basford, Luise Curtis, Mary Reed, Linda Warnock and Norma Jane Morrow. April is the birthday month for the Red Hat Society, which boasts 35,000 members around the world. Red Hat members gather to enjoy dinner, shopping, games, visiting, prizes, entertainment, music, fun and dessert to celebrate. Those interested in the Red Hat Society can contact Queen Donna Sizemore-Haynes at 937-471-5027.

The Precious Pearls chapter of the Red Hat Society of Hillsboro was honored with a proclamation from State Rep. Shane Wilkin earlier this year, organizers said. Shown, from left to right, are Sharon Blevins, Iva Jean Savage, Carol Morris, Donna Sizemore-Haynes, Lori Morris (in back), Wilkin, Susan Thornhill, Patricia Zeisemer, Dolores Basford, Luise Curtis, Mary Reed, Linda Warnock and Norma Jane Morrow. April is the birthday month for the Red Hat Society, which boasts 35,000 members around the world. Red Hat members gather to enjoy dinner, shopping, games, visiting, prizes, entertainment, music, fun and dessert to celebrate. Those interested in the Red Hat Society can contact Queen Donna Sizemore-Haynes at 937-471-5027. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_f-red-hats.jpg The Precious Pearls chapter of the Red Hat Society of Hillsboro was honored with a proclamation from State Rep. Shane Wilkin earlier this year, organizers said. Shown, from left to right, are Sharon Blevins, Iva Jean Savage, Carol Morris, Donna Sizemore-Haynes, Lori Morris (in back), Wilkin, Susan Thornhill, Patricia Zeisemer, Dolores Basford, Luise Curtis, Mary Reed, Linda Warnock and Norma Jane Morrow. April is the birthday month for the Red Hat Society, which boasts 35,000 members around the world. Red Hat members gather to enjoy dinner, shopping, games, visiting, prizes, entertainment, music, fun and dessert to celebrate. Those interested in the Red Hat Society can contact Queen Donna Sizemore-Haynes at 937-471-5027. Submitted photo