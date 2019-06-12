After being at the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter for several weeks, Stella is still looking for her forever home. She was brought to the shelter when the Highland County Dog Pound reached maximum capacity. Since Stella was identified as a stray, much of her history is unknown. Stella is believed to be an Australian shepherd and labrador retriever mix. She is approximately a year old. She is very playful and enjoys the company of other dogs. Stella is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. If you are interested in adopting Stella, visit the animal shelter Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Pet-of-the-Week-1.jpg Submitted photo