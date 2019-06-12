Bryson new Highland County Chamber director

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce President Randy Lennartz has announced Destiny Bryson as the organization’s new executive director.

Bryson follows the Chamber’s previous long-term director, Melissa Elmore, who left the organization in February for a new professional challenge.

Bryson will continue to serve as director of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

“Destiny offers unique experience from both the public and private sectors. She has years of experience working with local elected officials, state legislators, state and county agencies, federal bureaus, members of the media, and community leaders from around the country as a staffer and as a business representative,” Lennartz said. “We have witnessed her work in the county at the Visitors Bureau and seen the positive impact she has made there, and we look forward to her leading the Chamber with the same passion and dedication.”

Bryson also serves as executive director of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County and has served as the interim director at the Chamber for the past three months. During that time, Bryson and the board of directors for both organizations took the opportunity to explore a collaboration, where Bryson would serve as the single point of contact for these two county non-profit organizations. The 90-day trial went well, so Bryson officially assumed the role on June 1.

There are currently no plans to combine the organizations, just for Bryson to serve as executive director for both in a full-time role, a news release said.

“I’m extremely fortunate to step into leadership of an organization as strong the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Previous leaders have built a strong organization and I am looking forward to building on its strengths, developing new relationships, and growing existing relationships with partners and supporters,” Bryson said. “In the words of Helen Keller, ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.’ The Chamber is a resource for our members, and no matter the subject, we are here to support business and facilitate assistance when needed.”

The Chamber’s many plans and programs serve the network of more than 300 members designed to promote and further the interests of businesses.

The Chamber’s Annual Meeting known as “Party in the Country” is scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at Creekview Barn located at 8821 Creek Road, Leesburg, and begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase via the Chamber’s website at www.thehighlandchamber.com or by contacting the office at 937-393-1111. Bryson indicated that caterer members from Shoelaces Catering, Jill’s Farm House Catering, Ponderosa, Batter Up Bakery, and All Seasons Catering have partnered to create a Mexican food themed buffet dinner for attendees, while Larry’s Party Shop and Gibbs Insurance Associates have a few surprises at the open bar this year. The event is sure to be a great opportunity to enjoy an evening out with hundreds of fellow local businesspeople.

Join the Chamber for the evening and thank the event sponsors: Adena, Merchants National Bank, Southern Hills Bank, Highland District Hospital, Weastec, NCB, Southern Ohio Retrofoam, Southern State Community College, Bear Mechanical, Gibbs Insurance Associates, Larry’s Party Shop, The Linen Closet, TechSolve, Fifth Third Bank, The Dickey Group, First State Bank, Wilkin Heating & AC, Crestwood, Great Oaks, Burwinkel Family Dentistry, Buckeye Boat Repair, S&K Dairy Cup, Horne Law Office, Judge Rocky Coss, Kibler Lumber, DAGR Home Inspections, Peelle Law, Wilmington Savings, Corner Health Mart Pharmacy, Edward Jones-Susan Vaher, and Murray Fettro Funeral Home.

Information for the story was provided by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Will remain director of Visitors Bureau