Highland Co. Senior Citizens Art Show winners

The artwork of local seniors was recently showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 37th annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest that was held at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande.

This year, a total of 135 art pieces were entered in the contest with 42 essays/poems. Special awards were presented: “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the Amateur Category went to Carl Murdock of Lawrence County for his photograph, “Amish Maiden”; “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the Professional Category went to Pat Thompson of Adams County for her pencil, “Clinton”; the “Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award” went to Elaine Morris of Highland County for her pastel, “Carefree”; People’s Choice Award went to Judith Clay of Lawrence County for her counted cross stitch, “Winter Sunrise”; Best Overall Essay went to Anita Gail Belville of Gallia County for “A Passionate Tragedy”; and Best Overall Poem went to David Brown of Gallia County for “The Night Before Christmas (Revised)”.

Individuals age 55 or older were eligible to participate in the art show and essay/poetry contest. Winners announced from Highland County included:

Mary Peck “Friend of Animals” Award – “Carefree” by Elaine Morris

1st Place Charcoal/Animals and Birds – “The Rooster” by Patricia Taylor

1st Place Charcoal/Landscape – “The Little Red Barn” by Patricia Taylor

1st Place Charcoal/Still Life – “Reading the Bible” by Patricia Taylor

1st Place Mixed Media/Landscape – “Cathedral Rock” by Elaine Morris

1st Place Mixed Media/Other – “If You’re Lost in Space” by Louise Calhoun

1st Place Pastels/Animals and Birds – “Carefree” by Elaine Morris

2nd Place Pastels/Animals and Birds – “Love Wins” by Mary Reed

1st Place Pencil/Animals and Birds – “Silent Majesty” by Beverley Harden

1st Place Pencil/Landscape – “Roan Mountain” by Elaine Morris

3rd Place Photography/Landscape – “Nature’s Splendor” by Beverley Harden

1st Place Three-Dimensional Wood Crafts – “Honey Tree” by Johnny Bowman

2nd Place Three-Dimensional Wood Crafts – “White Tea” by Nancy Bowman

1st Place Watercolor/Cartoons – “A Journey” by Mary Reed

1st Place Watercolor/Portrait – “Youthful Bliss” by Beverley Harden

1st Place Essay/Highland County – “The Kid in the Photograph from 1903” by Penn Fisher

1st Place Poem/Highland County – “Friends by Chance” by Beverley Harden

2nd Place Poem/Highland County – “Light Writing” by Penn Fisher

3rd Place Poem/Highland County – “Marked by God” by Gretchen F. Huffman

To learn more about next year’s art show, which is typically held in May/June of each year, call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). The agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

Artists and guests who attended from Highland County included, left to right, Patricia Taylor, Nancy Bowman and Johnny Bowman. Other participants from Highland County who attended but are not pictured included Vernie Atkinson, Louise Calhoun and Penn Fisher. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Art-Show-pic-1.jpg Artists and guests who attended from Highland County included, left to right, Patricia Taylor, Nancy Bowman and Johnny Bowman. Other participants from Highland County who attended but are not pictured included Vernie Atkinson, Louise Calhoun and Penn Fisher. Submitted photo Elaine Morris of Highland County was the winner of the 2019 Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award for her pastel “Carefree.” https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Art-Show-pic-2.jpg Elaine Morris of Highland County was the winner of the 2019 Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award for her pastel “Carefree.” Submitted photo