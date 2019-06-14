Hello from In the Kitchen with Sharon. I made this great recipe over the weekend — cabbage wrap brat. Well, at least it is supposed to be a wrap, but as you can see in the picture I took, I didn’t wrap it as it called for. I goofed it up so I just laid the brats on the cabbage.

Either way it still tasted the same. It was delicious.

For those that don’t drink beer, and I don’t, the beer evaporates. So you don’t get any alcohol at all.

In this recipe it calls for one medium onion, but I added three sweet onions because I love onions.

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as my family loved it. By the way, it is very low carb.

Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Medium onion, sliced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 Bratwursts

1 (12-ounce) can beer

8 Large cabbage leaves

1 Cup sauerkrat

Dijon mustard, for serving

DIRECTIONS

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add onions, season with salt and pepper, and cook until slightly tender, about 4 minutes.

Push onions to edges of skillet and add brats to center of skillet. Prick each gently with a fork to release fat. Sear brats until golden – two minutes a side. Add beer and simmer until all the liquid has evaporated – 10 to 12 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, blanch cabbage. In a large pot of boiling water: use tongs to dip cabbage leaves in water for 30 seconds to blanch. Place a paper towel-line plate to dry. When cool enough to handle, cut a “V” at the base of the leaf to remove the toughest part of the stem.

3. Build wraps: overlap 2 cabbage leaves, cut sides in, to create one large oval. Spread dijon mustard in the center of the cabbage leaves, then top with carmalized onions, sauerkrat and brats. Fold the short ends of the cabbage leaves in, then tightly roll from one long end to the other.