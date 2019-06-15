Big fish, ‘pickles by the barrel’ and ‘Rio Bravo’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1867, the Highland Weekly News reported that a correspondent for the Chicago Tribune had observed there were few remnants of the Civil War where fighting had taken place, opining, “the scars of nature quickly heal, and except at two or three points, there is nothing suggestive of the long war.”

A front-page letter from J.L. Boardman, Esq., described the writer’s experiences in the “Far West” — Boone County, Iowa.

John Reckly advertised stoves, grates and tinware at his store at No. 10 N. High St., opposite the courthouse.

Cucumber pickles by the barrel could be found at H.F. Claton’s store.

Pianos and organs were available for $10 to $50 per month at John Church Jr.’s store in Cincinnati.

Dr. Smith at the local post office was selling “pure, cold, sparkling Soda Water, from his silver fountain — charged with pure carbonic acid gas — no tartaric acid, such as is used by circus companies and ‘small concerns.’” Large glasses were 10 cents, small glasses were 5 cents.

This week in 1939, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a Dayton man had to have his finger amputated after he was injured in a car accident near Belfast.

Two people made a narrow escape when an 11-room farmhouse two miles east of Rainsboro burned to the ground on a Saturday afternoon. Losses were estimated at $9,000.

Congressman James G. Polk of Highland County wore a cream summer suit to a reception for King George and Queen Elizabeth in the capitol rotunda, remarking, “It’s too hot even to think of afternoon wear.”

A two-and-a-half-year-old child choked to death on what was believed to be a small onion.

Local showers were to begin at the beginning of the week, followed by cooler temperatures.

A windstorm damaged various places around the county on a Saturday night.

A Sardinia man was injured at a natural pool in Mowrystown when he dove from a springboard and his head struck a rock.

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported Thomas C. Bryant of Chillicothe was hired as the varsity basketball coach at Hillsboro High School.

Tom Archibald and Mack Sauer of Hillsboro purchased WSRW, a local radio station, from David C. Winslow.

A Leesburg man was sentenced to 316 days at a Cincinnati workhouse after failing to pay child support.

John T. Stewart, a Greenfield pharmacist, landed a 44-inch, 22.5-pound muskie at Rocky Fork Lake. It was the largest muskie taken from the lake that season.

A Lynchburg 8-year-old was treated at the hospital after he caught his hand in the gears of a farm drill being used to drill soybeans. A Hillsboro woman injured her hand when a window fell on it.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Rio Bravo” starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson.

Famous Store advertised socks for 44 cents, Halo shampoo for 37 cents and decorated plastic tumblers for 15 cents per pair.

This week in 1994, the Press-Gazette reported a local man was flown to a Dayton hospital after he became trapped beneath a tractor. The man was reportedly trying to load a tractor and plow onto a flatbed truck when the tractor flipped over, pinning him underneath.

State road crews tentatively scheduled work on a hazardous Washington Township intersection — SR 247 and New Market Road/Prospect Road.

A Clermont County man died when his homemade experimental gyrocopter crashed near Georgetown.

Firefighters Dave Snider and Jeff Stethem were shown in a photo testing hydrant pressure and flushing sediment from a local hydrant.

Bob & Carl’s advertised ground beef for 88 cents per pound and Pepsi for $4.99 per 24-pack.

A look back at news items through the years