Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of June 10-16, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 264 911 calls, answered 146 requests for service, dispatched 112 fire and EMS runs, took 31 offense reports and investigated three traffic crashes.

A deputy was dispatched to an alarm activation in the 6000 block of SR 753 at 12:05 p.m. on June 10. The alarm monitoring company also contacted a key holder to respond. The premise was checked, a door, likely blown open by the wind, was secured.

The sheriff’s office received an alarm activation at a business in the 2500 block of SR 134 at 5:32 a.m. on June 11. Deputies responded and checked the property. Everything was found to be secure.

At 12:49 a.m. on June 12 a citizen on Fern Lane called the sheriff’s office to report a suspicious vehicle parked in a neighbor’s driveway. The caller also reported hearing suspicious noises. A deputy responded and checked the area. Nothing out of the ordinary was located.

At 10:30 a.m. on June 12 the sheriff’s office received a complaint from a Beechwood Lane resident that a civil protection order had been violated. The petitioner came to the Highland County Justice Center and spoke with a deputy who completed an offense report. The suspect was later located at the same Beechwood Lane residence and arrested. Kimberly J. Banks, 44, was charged with one count of violation of a protection order.

On June 13 at 6:48 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a male at a Panhandle Road residence kicking and beating on the door. The caller stated her kids had locked the suspect outside and that he was high on drugs. Deputies arrived on scene and placed the suspect under arrest for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, the suspect Kyle J. Smallwood, 38, became combative, struck a deputy in the face, and attempted to flee. He was taken into custody and transported to the Highland County Justice Center. Smallwood was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.