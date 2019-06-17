Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David A. Bolling, 27, of Bainbridge, was arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal damaging.

Matthew R. McVicker, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Tharren Kratzer, 19, of Sidney, was cited for no operator’s license, fictitious plates and insufficient taillights.

Bethany Lovely, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Alicia Marion, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Jason M. Seward, 36, of Chillicothe, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.