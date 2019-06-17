Festival of the Bells parade

The Festival of the Bells will once again begin with a parade on Thursday, July 4. The theme for this year’s parade is Faith, Family and Freedom.

The parade will line up at the Hobart Parking lot at 3:30 p.m. and will proceed up Carl Smith Drive, through the roundabout and conclude at Lowe’s. All organizations, churches, businesses, and interested individuals are invited and encouraged to participate. No preregistration is necessary; information will be taken at the lineup.

Judging will begin at 4:30 p.m. for floats. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Awards will be given in the following categories: Best Theme, Most Patriotic, Best Religious and Most Humorous.

Submitted by Rick Williams, Festival of the Bells president.