Hastings swears in new HPD officer

The newest member of the Hillsboro Police Department, Christopher King, is shown during swearing in ceremonies held Wednesday in the chambers of Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings. King comes from the Waverly Police Department and will start his duties on June 30. Pictured, from left, are Hillsboro Chief of Police Eric Daniels, King and Hastings.

