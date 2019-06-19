County opens bids for road repairs

Sealed bids for what Highland County Engineer Chris Fauber said were for various paving projects throughout the county were opened by Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Fellow commissioner Gary Abernathy was absent due to family matters.

Cox Paving LLC in Washington C.H. submitted a base bid, which is the bid for the entire job performed by the company, of $755,760, and an alternate bid of $741,960, which Fauber said is when the county provides subsidiary services on the project such as trucking.

A base bid of $659,780 was received from Fillmore Construction LLC in Leesburg, with an alternate bid of $593,280.

Roberts Paving of Mowrystown tendered a base bid of $624,940 and an alternate bid of $553,680.

The Miller-Mason Paving Company in Hillsboro submitted a base bid of $487,000 and an alternate bid of $450,000.

All submitted bids were continued pending approval from Fauber.

Health Commissioner Jared Warner advised commissioners that his office was sending out information packets to area health care providers and school nurses regarding the re-emergence of measles in Highland County.

He said that some in the health care community may not recognize the symptoms of the disease, or haven’t seen a case since it was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000.

“We do not have any measles cases in Ohio or in Highland County,” Warner said. “But we have seen it in 28 states with 1,044 cases now confirmed in this country, and if you look at a map we’re in an island unaffected right now, so it’s just a matter of time before someone locally comes down with it.”

Also Wednesday, commissioners issued a proclamation declaring the week of June 17-21 as Relay for Life week in Highland County, with members of the charitable event in attendance during the meeting.

The 24th annual benefit for the American Cancer Society is scheduled for Friday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

Good news was received from the auditor’s office in regard to continued growth in county sales tax receipts, with Duncan reporting May tax receipts of $34,961.99, calling it “a slight increase over what we had one year ago,” with receipts for the year totaling $147,891.26.

The rising cost of health care was addressed by commissioners as a motion was made to accept Medical Mutual of Ohio as health care provider for county employees.

Britton said the new coverage would begin on Aug. 1, 2019, with an expected 4.9 percent increase, and that commissioners were looking into other items that could be added to the contract at a later date.

In other matters Wednesday, commissioners were signatory to six contracts, five of which were line item budget transfers with one allowing the Highland County Sheriff’s Office to offer four older vehicles for sale for scrap parts.

Twelve contracts were accepted as submitted Wednesday, including a right of entry agreement for Spectrum on behalf of the Highland County Humane Society, another for $3,300 for repairs to the common pleas courtroom ceiling at the Highland County Courthouse, and another that will address ongoing electrical issues with the veterans memorial in conjunction with local VFW Post 9094.

Commissioners went into recess and later reconvened in executive session to meet with Highland County Job & Family Services Director Katie Adams regarding personnel employment.

Commissioners Jeff Duncan, left, and Terry Britton, center, attend to county business during Wednesday’s commissioners meeting, while clerk Mary Remsing takes down the minutes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_Commish-19-June-2019.jpg Commissioners Jeff Duncan, left, and Terry Britton, center, attend to county business during Wednesday’s commissioners meeting, while clerk Mary Remsing takes down the minutes. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

