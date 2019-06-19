One driver injured in two-vehicle crash

A rear-end collision involving a pick-up truck and a compact SUV Wednesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Trooper James Brooks of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, one of the drivers, identified as Patricia Young, 27, Chillicothe, was transported to Highland District Hospital by the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District shortly after the collision, which occurred around 4 p.m. on U.S. Route 50, about one mile west of Dodsonville near Spilker Road.

He said that the two vehicles, a Ford F-150 driven by Leonard Lampkin, 64, Cincinnati, and Young’s Hyundai Santa Fe, were both westbound when the crash occurred in front of the residence at 949 U.S. 50, with Young’s vehicle striking Lampkin’s truck from behind.

Personnel from Lynchburg responded to the accident scene, with both east and westbound traffic temporarily blocked until emergency responders could redirect traffic flow.

A witness on the scene, Lewis Brown Sr., of Cincinnati, told The Times-Gazette the vehicles had been part of a funeral procession earlier and were returning from Troutwine Cemetary in Lynchburg when the accident occurred.

Young’s SUV suffered major damage in the collision, while the Lampkin vehicle sustained only minor damage to the rear bumper.

Brooks said that Young would be cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

A Hyundai Sante Fe driven by Patricia Young of Chillicothe sustained major damage in a two-vehicle rear end collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Route 50, about one mile west of Dodsonville near Spilker Road. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_19-Jun-2019-crash.jpg A Hyundai Sante Fe driven by Patricia Young of Chillicothe sustained major damage in a two-vehicle rear end collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Route 50, about one mile west of Dodsonville near Spilker Road. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette