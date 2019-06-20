Hastings swears in new HPD officer

Another of Highland County’s finest took the oath of duty Thursday in the chambers of Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings. Patrol officer Ron Martin, formerly of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, officially joined the Hillsboro Police Department Thursday. Pictured, from left, are Hillsboro Chief of Police Eric Daniels, Martin and Hastings.

