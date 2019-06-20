Posted on by

Hastings swears in new HPD officer


Another of Highland County’s finest took the oath of duty Thursday in the chambers of Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings. Patrol officer Ron Martin, formerly of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, officially joined the Hillsboro Police Department Thursday. Pictured, from left, are Hillsboro Chief of Police Eric Daniels, Martin and Hastings.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

