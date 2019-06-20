Morning crash sends two to HDH

Repair crews from the South Central Power Company are shown replacing a utility pole that was sheared in half due to an early morning accident Thursday on U.S. Route 62, about one-tenth of a mile north of Sorg Road. Some South Central customers in the area were without power for almost an hour while the damaged pole was removed and a new pole installed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post reported that the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District transported the driver and passenger, both of whom were juveniles, to Highland District Hospital with what was described as “minor injuries.” The vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, was heavily damaged in the crash, which troopers say was caused by the driver going off the right side of the road, impacting an embankment, and then going airborne and splintering the utility pole. The investigation is continuing and no citations had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

