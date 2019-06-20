Collapse abatement, building code changes discussed

City of Hillsboro Chief Building Inspector Anton Weismann headed an informational session on Wednesday at the Highland County Administration Building regarding updates to the Ohio Building Codes, which go into effect statewide July 1.

The meeting was attended by realtors, landlords, electrical contractors, and other members of the public.

Although the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the new building codes, Weismann spent much of the presentation discussing the building that collapsed at 119 W. Main St. earlier this month, as well as the condition and future of the other nearby buildings that have been deemed uninhabitable by the city.

Weismann stated that the abatement of 119 W. Main St. was delayed due to structural, legal, and financial issues. Weismann emphasized the need to, “protect adjacent property owners the best we can.” Paulette Goerler, an administrative assistant in attendance, thanked Weismann for, “clearing that up.”

Weismann said that the owners of properties adjacent to the partially collapsed structure have, “insurance agents and…engineers that need to do what they need to do,” before any further abatement efforts are made.

Weismann also addressed inquiries about why the pile of bricks at the collapse site has not been cleared away. He cited concerns about the effect that moving the bricks would have on the remainder of the structure, stating they are, “acting as a brace,” for other parts of the building.

The complete text of the updated state Board of Building standards can be accessed at https://www.com.ohio.gov/dico/bbs.

Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette

