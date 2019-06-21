One lane on SR 73 in Adams County

A widening project on SR 73 in Adams County is underway, and although appropriate traffic controls are in place, violations to the maintenance of traffic plan have occurred in the construction zone.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are widening a 2.7-mile section of westbound SR 73 between SR 32 and Jaybird Road, and single-lane restrictions are in effect on SR 73, as well as Portsmouth Road, which is being used as a detour during the first phase of work. Motorists, however, have been observed driving in the wrong direction on both routes, so as a reminder, the following restrictions are in effect:

SR 73 is closed to all eastbound traffic between SR 32 and Portsmouth Road; it is open to one lane of traffic in the westbound direction.

Portsmouth Road is closed to all westbound traffic; it is open to one lane of traffic in the eastbound direction only.

Currently, SR 73 is reduced to one lane with barrels, but a concrete barrier wall will be installed. Barrels have also been placed along Portsmouth Road to delineate the single-lane restriction on this route and address safety concerns by motorists traveling in the wrong direction.

The Shelly Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.67 million to complete the project, and while SR 73 is scheduled to be closed through August during the first phase of construction, all work is scheduled to be completed by late fall.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.

